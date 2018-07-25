Danny’s pedal power raises over £2k for Hospice

Moneymore’s Danny McStravock recently completed an extraordinary 200 mile cycle across six counties raising £2562 and awareness for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Danny started cycling three years ago and was able to complete three miles on his first journey.

He has been at it ever since and each year has ridden farther for his chosen charity completing 70 miles in 2015, 110 miles in 2016 and 153 miles in 2017.

Danny spoke earlier in the year about taking on the challenge.

He said: “This year I’m attempting my first double century. After last year I asked the family for help in choosing this year’s charity and as a father and grandfather, children are very important to me.

“The work being done by the Hospice is awesome I have toured the facilities and have total admiration for the work being done by nurses and volunteers.

“I hope I can raise as much as possible for this fantastic charity and I know the cycle will be a big challenge but it’s nothing like the challenge faced by children and their families who rely on help from the hospice.”

Well done, Danny!