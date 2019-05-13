David Brown: Firefighter and ex-Royal Marine to be laid to rest tomorrow

A Co Londonderry firefighter and former Royal Marine who died following a road traffic collision last week will be laid to rest after a funeral service in Magherafelt tomorrow.

NIFRS crew commander David Brown, 54, died following a single-vehicle crash on the Magherafelt Road in Moneymore on May 10.

NIFRS Crew Commander David Brown, who died in ann off-duty road traffic collision on 10 May 2019.

According to relatives, he is believed to have suffered a heart attack while riding his motorcycle.

Mr Brown, a firefighter for 22 years and a crew commander since July 2012, was off duty at the time of the tragic incident.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, members of the Magherafelt father-of-three’s grieving family described him as “a true hero” and “a truly remarkable and irreplaceable man.”

They said he gave up his military career to return home and devote himself to his family, adding that he always cherished his time in the Royal Marines.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said Mr Brown had served the community with distinction and would be sadly missed by his colleagues across the NIFRS.

Also paying tribute, PSNI Magherafelt posted on Facebook: “Over the years we have regularly worked alongside David at many incidents, he was a big part of the Blue Light Family.”

A family notice described Mr Brown as a “dearly loved husband, a loving and devoted father, a loving grandfather and a much loved son and dearest brother.”

His funeral service is due to take place at Calvary Free Presbyterian Church, Magherafelt tomorrow at 2:15pm.

Mr Brown, who is survived by his wife Geraldine and children Laura, Emma and Andrew, will be laid to rest in Polepatrick Cemetery, Magherafelt.