Deirdre gets set to run from Dublin to Belfast

County Tyrone mum of two Deirdre Conway is set to hit the road on ‘Brexit Day’ March 29 to run 115 miles from Dublin to Belfast.

All her long runs have been going according to plan and she’s very upbeat about the Dublin2Belfast Ultra which is organised by Atlas Running.

The Cookstown woman has run for various charities since she started running in 2010, and this time round she hopes to rake in funds for Draperstown-based STEPS and Community Search and Rescue.

Donations can be made now on the My Donate page ‘Deirdre Runs Dublin 2 Belfast Ultra.’

The event starts at St James Gate Dublin at 12 noon and finishes at the Crown Bar in Belfast city centre. Deirdre and the rest of the runners taking part must finish the course in 36 hours.

“Some people think I’m nuts but I don’t care,” she said. ”Everything is going well, I’ve no injuries, and I love the challenge.”

She had a bit of a challenge earlier in the week when her support crew for the ultra fell apart and she had to take to social media to get a new crew in place. The crew provide vital back up to her over the 36 hours.

“You don’t need them during the first eight hours but at night time they are important in that they can keep shouting at you to keep going,” she explained.

Deirdre has already done four marathons “on the bounce” in the past week, and has a few more ultras planned in the lead up.

As well as running- she has completed 66 marathons over the past nine years -the 53-year-old also enjoys boxing and keep fit.

Her children, Danni and Ben, are both in their 20’s, and are well used to their mum’s strict training regime. She is a qualified athletics coach and was a keen walker before being persuaded to take up running and become a member of Sperrin Harriers.

Her sister Maria Corr has been pivotal in her preparations and she thanked her for all the support she has shown in the build-up.