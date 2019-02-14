Delays likely as work starts on new storm sewer

Work on a new storm sewer is expected to cause traffic disruption in Magherafelt over the next five weeks.

NI Water is planning to start work on Monday in the Union Road, Hospital Road and Derramore Park areas of the town.

“The proposed construction work will involve the laying of approximately 190m of new storm sewer and associated manholes to serve a new development,” said a spokesperson.

“Detailed traffic arrangements have been discussed with the Department for Infrastructure to try to minimise the impact of these works on businesses, residents and road users.”

Work will commence on Derramore Park and move onto Hospital Road.

During this time for safety reasons, temporary lane closures will be in place and two-way traffic will be maintained with the use of temporary traffic lights.

The spokesperson continued: “This section of work will take approximately three weeks to complete. Subsequent to this, work will progress onto Union Road, where it will be necessary to have a road closure in place for approximately one week.

“A diversion route will be clearly signposted during this time. Vehicular access will be maintained for residents and businesses as far as possible during this time and pedestrian access will be available at all times.

“Normal working hours will be 7:30am to 4:30pm. However, it may be necessary on occasions for the work to be undertaken outside of these hours.

“NI Water would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and cooperation as we undertake this essential work. We assure you that we will do everything that we can to keep all future disruption to a minimum.”