Does your community group need help?

Are you a recently established community group in Mid-Ulster Council area or are you a group struggling with developing your community and projects?

Then don’t panic, help is at hand in CWSAN (Cookstown and Western Shores Area Network office) in Stewartstown.

Newly appointed Community Engagement Officer Jennifer Hamilton can meet with local groups and determine what help is required to assist in moving forward and in sustaining the group.

A range of training is available on offer or training can be designed specifically to the needs of the individual community group. Within this PEACE IV initiative there is a grant available to those groups to come on to the

programme.

Phone Jennifer at 028 87738845 or email Jennifer@cwsan.org. The project is being delivered by local Rural Support Networks CWSAN & COSTA. This project is managed by the Special EU programmes Body (SEUPB) in partnership with Mid Ulster District Council.