Dog friendly scores for visitor attractions

Popular visitor attractions Springhill and the Well Beetling Mill are among the most dog-friendly National Trust properties in Northern Ireland.

A study by personalised pet gift company Petlandia has revealed that the well known properties in Moneymore and Cookstown are both placed in the top ten.

The dog friendly list were scored based on a series of doggy-criteria points, ie off-lead options, dog waste bins, and whether drinking water was provided.

Both Springhill and the Well Beetling Mill scored 30 points out of a possible 100 points

With a score of 100/100, Castle Ward in County Down took the lead as top dog, scoring high in every doggy-friendly criteria category.

A representative from Petlandia said: “Here at Petlandia, we know how much people love their pets.

“Any dog-parent will tell you that a day-out with your dog is simply unbeatable.

“We wanted to find the best days out for dog lovers everywhere, and with that in mind, we’ve compiled the best-dog days out for all the family.

“Perfect for when you’ve got four more legs coming with you!”

Properties were scored points based on passing a series of dog-friendly criteria points such as 10 points for allowing dogs; 20 points for allowing dogs off-lead; 10 points for allowing dogs in gardens; 10 points for allowing dogs in woodland, and 10 points for allowing dogs in grounds etc

The Argory in County Armagh came second with 90 points ahead of Mount Stewart in County Down on 80 and Castle Cool, County Fermanagh, on 70.