‘Don’t fuel rumour mill’ over burglaries warns councillor

Sinn Féin councillor Brian McGuigan has spoken out regarding a spate of burglaries and attempted thefts from vehicles in south Derry in the run up to the Christmas holidays.

“It is with much regret that I once again have to advise residents of the parish of Ballinascreen and the neighbouring Maghera area to continue to be vigilant given a recent spate of burglaries and attempted thefts from vehicles in the months and weeks running up to the Christmas holidays,” he said.

“Everyone needs to be acting as good neighbours and being alert to any strange activity in our community.

“I urge everyone to be extremely vigilant and to ensure increased security regarding their homes, vehicles and valuables.

“We need to make sure that we are not making it easy for the criminals.”

“Investing in security can pay off. All rural dwellers need to take stock of how secure their own property is.

“A strong padlock, shed alarm and some security lighting could work out much cheaper than having to replace all your power tools, your lawnmower and strimmer, vehicles and the family’s bicycles.”

Cllr McGuigan cautioned against speculation. “I also want to set the record straight regarding rumours that may be circulating in the community regarding the upsurge in crime that we have been facing locally,” he said.

“I have been reliably informed that there have been no arrests of any local people, young or old, in connections to any of these incidents.

“Fuelling a rumour mill will serve no purpose in bringing the thieves who are actually involved through the courts and the justice system.”