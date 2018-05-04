Donaghmore author Emma set for local book signing

Donaghmore author Emma Heatherington will visit Sheehy’s in Cookstown this Saturday, May 12, from 12 noon to 2pm to sign copies of her latest bestseller, A Part of Me and You.

The book has already topped the e-book charts both in the USA and UK and is a follow up to her 2017 international bestseller, The Legacy of Lucy Harte.

“A Part of Me and You is a life affirming, heart-warming and uplifting story based on the beautiful west coast of Ireland,” said Emma, who developed the storyline from her own experiences of love and loss.

“It tells the hopeful and inspiring story of two women, Juliette and Shelley, whose paths cross unexpectedly after both face terrible loss.”

“I wanted to explore the power of friendship and love, how we can learn from each other when times are tough as well as how love, kindness and true appreciation of what we have in life can help us through the most difficult of times. It might move you to tears in places, but also will warm your heart with hope and gratitude.”

Charlotte Ledger, Editorial Director at HarperImpulse said: “Emma has an incredible talent for storytelling.”