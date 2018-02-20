Down memory lane with the Mid

We all love to look back at old photos...

Here are some from the archives of the Mid Ulster Mail from 1989.

Mrs Ailse Lang, chairman of Cookstown Trefoil Guild, presents a cheque for �150 for the Nebulizer Fund at Cookstown Health Centre to Dr E Smith in January 1989. Also included are Nurse Maura Doyle, and Trefoil members Margaret Crooks, Helen Bell and Helen Howell.

University of Ulster Vice-chancellor Sir Derek Birley presented the Greer Garson Theatre Award won by Malachy Martin to Mrs Mary Martin, the prizewinner's sister. Mr Martin from Moneymore was teaching English in Japan at the time of the presentation in January 1989. Looking on were Mrs Henrietta Martin and Neil Marti

Rev RFS Poots, chairman NEELB, presents Magherafelt High School student Julie Moore with her prize of a TV in a competition promoting the school meals service in January 1989. Also included Mrs Anne Campbell, Senior School Meals organiser; Mr T Brewster, headmaster; Mrs Margaret McKee, school meals organiser and Mrs Lynn Gray, art teacher.

Clerk of Course for Galway International Rally Mike Smith with Paddy Toner and Tommy McDonald.

Paddy Toner, John Lyons, Michael Gibson and Tommy McDonald during the Irish Tarmac Championships presentation night in January 1989.

Members of Cookstown Mini Hockey - Neil Donaghy, Neil Henry, Dever Charles and Gareth Soye who won hockey sticks for being the highest collectors in the sponsorship skills competition at the club. Also pictured sponsors Colin Turkington and Stephen Charles.

Students Jeanette Murphy and Barbara Fulton modelling costumes during the Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt, Open Night in January 1989. Looking on are David Fitzduff, Kevin Fitzduff, Graeme Gilbert and Richard French.

Stephani Bloomfield demonstrates sewing skills during Rainey Endowed School's Open Night in January 1989 to sister Gillian, father Ronnie and mother Kathleen.

Shane McVicker and David McLean showed a lot of interest in the Biology department of Rainey Endowed School in Magherafelt in 1989.