Driver has lucky escape after car aquaplanes on surface water

A motorist some how managed to escape with minor injuries from the mangled remains of this car which aquaplaned on surface water at Moneymore earlier today.

Magherafelt PSNI posted the picture on its Facebook page.

"Everyone's heard of aquaplaning, but how often have you seen the results of it? Take a close look at this one," they said.

"This is what we were confronted with this morning in Moneymore. (Yes thats what happened to the National Speed Limit sign)

"When you are first arriving on scene at something like this there are so many things you are processing in your head.

"Was certainly a major relief to find the driver of this one with minor injuries.

"There is a huge amount of surface water on the roads this morning. Coagh to Stewartstown is especially bad.

"A lot of potential out there today for more like this, don’t be the next one to aquaplane, be prepared that around the next corner may be a mini lake."