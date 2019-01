Driving tests have been cancelled today in some areas due to the adverse weather conditions.

A post on NI Direct revealed: "Due to weather - driving tests are currently postponed at Enniskillen, Cookstown & Newbuildings centres.

"ALL driving tests at Omagh are postponed for today. Customers should contact the centre for advice."

They add that vehicle tests continue as normal at all centres.

