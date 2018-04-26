EcoSpeak competition tackles blue bin recycling

In line with Mid Ulster District Council’s current dry recycling campaign, the topic of this year’s EcoSpeak environmental public speaking competition was ‘Blue bin recycling – what difference does it make?’.

The competition took place recently at the Burnavon, Cookstown, with P6 and P7 pupils from 22 primary schools across Mid Ulster taking part.

Issues raised by the pupils included the importance of recycling and the environmental benefits it brings, as well as the damage we cause to our planet by not recycling. There were lots of reminders on how each of us can be proactive towards recycling by using our blue bin correctly, along with some great ideas on how we can make recycling fun.

Two finalists were then selected from each heat - Darragh Quinn from Dungannon Primary School, Niamh Higgins from St Marys Primary School Glencull Maghera, Hannah Moore from Aughnacloy Primary School and Gabrielle Mischook from Bush Primary School.

The overall winner of the competition was Darragh Quinn who was awarded the EcoSpeak trophy, and all four finalists received a £30 voucher.