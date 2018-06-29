Efforts to contain Glenshane gorse fire enter a third day

Firefighters are now into their third day attempting to bring under control a major gorse fire at the Glenshane Pass.

The blaze began on Wednesday morning and is affecting an area of remote mountainside approximately 1.5km long, with three seats of fire.

Heat prevented fire crews getting to the scene for much of the day and they were taken to the scene by helicopter on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Police Search & Resue Team have released pictures of an eight-wheeled Agrocat vehicle being used to ferry fire crews to the scene.