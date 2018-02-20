Elderly woman robbed after offering 'hitchhikers' assistance

Police have appealed for motorist vigilance after an elderly woman was robbed of cash by men she believed she was helping after crashing their vehicle.

In a social media post, the PSNI Mid Ulster said: " Yesterday an elderly lady came across a vehicle in the hedge, and she stopped to see if they were okay.

"The three males in the vehicle asked for a lift in her car.

"Later she soon discovered her purse was missing and a sum of money was withdrawn from her bank account."

Police ask that anyone who sees suspicious activity should not hesitate to contact them on their non-emergency number 101.