Mid Ulster stays at top of table for recycling

Official Quarter 3 (October – December 2020) recycling rates just released show that Mid Ulster achieved the highest household recycling rate of all 11 councils here with 57.4%.

To add to this, the district again had the biggest reduction in waste sent to landfill out of all 11 councils at 3.6% for the quarter.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Sean McGuigan, applauded the results.

Councillor Sean McGuigan.

“Once again, the unwavering commitment and hard work of our residents has saw us maintain the coveted pole position for another period and indeed consistently, year after year,” he said.

“In our latest recycling campaign we asked residents to be ‘Bin smART’ and these figures again show that they are just that, even during the difficult circumstances of the last 12 months, and for that I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks.”

Councillor McGuigan said the results are also testament to the great work being done by our staff on the ground and I would once again like to thank our bin collection and recycling centre staff for continuing to carry out their essential work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have no doubt that this successful joint effort between residents and staff will continue in the future and ensure we maintain our impressive figure and position at the top of the table for Quarter 4 and right into Quarter 1 of this year.”

