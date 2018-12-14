Pupils excel at battery recycling challenge

In support of this year’s European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR) Mid Ulster District Council encouraged residents to play their part by recycling more batteries than ever before.

Schools across the district rose to the challenge by asking pupils to bring their old batteries into school for collection in battery recycling boxes. A total of 30 schools had their battery boxes filled and collected for recycling and were rewarded with a rechargeable battery pack, to reduce their battery usage.

The schools were also entered into a draw to win three fantastic recycling bins. Prizes were sponsored by the Council’s Waste Electrical Recycling Partner, ERP UK Ltd.

The lucky winning school, Cookstown Primary School, was presented with their recycling bins by Councillor Sean McGuigan, Deputy Chair of the Council’s Environment Committee.

Councillor McGuigan said: “Congratulations to Cookstown Primary School on winning the EWWR battery competition. With their new recycling bins in place, separating waste for recycling will be even easier in their school.

“I am delighted, and astonished, by the brilliant response from Mid Ulster’s recycling heroes, particularly in our schools, and the fantastic effort they all put in to increase the district’s battery recycling. Each school recycled approximately 100kg of batteries, this means around three tonnes of batteries were saved from landfill and sent for recycling instead.

“We can all be recycling heroes by taking small, simple everyday actions – such as recycling batteries at any of the Council’s recycling centres or returning them to retailers with battery recycling banks. These small actions add up to make a big difference.”

The aim of EWWR is to encourage everyone across Europe to reduce the amount of waste produced.

Take the Council’s new online Christmas recycling quiz to find out if you’re a #ChristmasRecyclingHero or a zero! Go to: www.midulstercouncil.org/recyclinghero.