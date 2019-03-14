Residents urged to protect homes from flooding

Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has urged local residents in the Moyola catchment area to ensure their homes are protected from the risk of flooding.

He was speaking after meeting with engineers from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Rivers section.

Mr McGlone said, “An increasing number of constituents in The Broagh and the wider Castledawson area have contacted my office recently with concerns about repeated flooding from the Moyola river.

“As a result, I arranged a meeting with engineers from the Department for Infrastructure Rivers section to discuss their plans to address this issue and the help available to residents to protect their homes from the risk of flooding.

“DfI Rivers officials confirmed they will shortly be commissioning a study on the Moyola catchment area looking at the mitigation of future flood risk.

“In addition, DfI Rivers continue to maintain indicative flood maps illustrating the general areas which are at a risk of flooding now and in the future.

“In the meantime, I would urge residents in the area who are at risk of flooding to consider applying to the Homeowner Flood Protection Scheme. Details on eligibility for the scheme are available online at the department’s website, or directly from the DfI Rovers officials administering the scheme.

“I will continue to work with local residents and Rivers officials to ensure that all possible measures are put in place to mitigate the risk from future flooding events in the Moyola catchment area.”