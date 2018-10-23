‘Essential repairs’ for Glenshane Road

A section of the Glenshane Road will be closed on Sunday for “essential repairs in preparation for the winter period.”

The Department for Infrastructure said the road improvement scheme is located between the junction with Mullagh Road and the Castledawson roundabout.

To facilitate the work the road will be closed between the hours of 7am and 6pm.

For traffic travelling towards Belfast a diversion will be signposted via Mullagh Road, Carricknakielt Road, Knockloughrim Link Road and Hillhead Road.

For traffic travelling towards Londonderry a diversion will be signposted via Castledawson Road, Church Street, Union Road, Hospital Road, Magherafelt Road and Tobermore Road.

The department says it has carefully planned these works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, however, road users should expect some delays and allow additional time when planning any journeys.

The works are subject to favourable weather conditions and the department will keep the public informed of any change.

A spokesperson said: “The department apologies for any inconvenience this road closure may cause.”

The department has chosen Sunday to carry out the work as the number of vehicles using the busy route is substantially less than on a weekday.