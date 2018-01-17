Evening of Gospel and Spiritual Music

St Joseph’s Church, Kileenan, are hosting “A Special Evening of Gospel & Spiritual Music” on Sunday, February 18 at 7pm.

Guest artists include internet singing sensation Donna Taggart, star of the stage and musicals Karl McGuckin, local singer-songwriters Justin McGurk and Gerry Loughran, Parish Choir, Cloughfin Pipe Band with guest speaker Joe Mahon from Lesser Spotted Ulster.

Compere for the evening - Seamus McNally.

The two charities who will benefit from the concert are the Kildress Church Building Fund and Kildress Health Matters.

Kildress Health Matters charity was set up in 2005 when a local lady who was battling cancer needed funding to purchase essential medication not covered by the NHS. The local community really got behind the charity and in 2006 raised the fantastic sum of £60,000.

Since then, there have been many fundraising events most notably when founder member Des Keenan completed a sponsored Cooker Push around Northern Ireland!

Since the beginning KHM has distributed emergency funding to over 40 local families who have been in need of financial support due to a family member being ill. Money raised from last year’s concert has been put to good use and was used toward installing a number of life saving defibrillators in the Kildress parish.

Admission by ticket only. Tickets priced at £20 are available from Millwheel Shop, Kildress and Kildress Filling Station; Sheehy’s Shop, Cookstown; McCullagh’s Greencastle; Creggan Shop; Spar Shop Carrickmore; NISA Pomeroy; Vivo Shop, Lissan.

Doors open 6.30pm for concert at 7pm.