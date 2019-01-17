Expect delays as Tyrone resurfacing scheme gets underway

Motorists can expect some delays tomorrow when a £110,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme gets underway on the A29 Dungannon Road, Cookstown.

The scheme, which will extend for a distance of approximately 450 metres from Drumraw Bridge towards Dungannon, will also provide a right turn pocket into the new Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service Learning & Development Centre.

To help minimise any inconvenience to the travelling public and local businesses, two-way traffic flow will be maintained on the A29 Dungannon Road with lane closures under traffic signal control. A mandatory 40 mph speed limit will also be enforced during this period and overtaking will be prohibited.

Completion of the work by 1 February is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

A DfI spokesperson said: "Road users should expect some delays and allow additional time when planning any journeys."