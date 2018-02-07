Fantastic night of pipes, drums and music for kids with cancer

There will be a fantastic charity music event in the Royal Hotel in Cookstown on February 17 at 6pm (doors open at 5pm).

All proceeds in aid of the Children’s Cancer unit at the RVH in Belfast.

Snare dummers include Steven McWhirter, Gareth McLees, Chris McNicholl, Daniel Lynn, Michael McKenna, William Glenholmes, Stephen Creighton, John Scullion, John Lappin. Pipers included Ryan Cupples, Ian Burrows, Ashley McMichael, Glenn Ross and tenor drummers Jordan Bailie and Calum Smyth.

Also appearing will be the Field Marshall Montgomery Pipe Band Mini Band, the St Laurence O’Toole Drum Corps and Tullylagan Drum Corps plus music by Bearnagh (Mark Wilson Band).

Admission £10 cash, paypal or bank transfer. For further information contact Gary Smyth on Facebook or 0781444 6179.