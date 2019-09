The Fire and Rescue Service say yesterday's fire at a chippy in Magherafelt was accidental.

They said four fire appliances from Magherafelt, Cookstown, Maghera and Ballymena attended the incident.

A spokesperson said: "The premises was well alight when Firefighters arrived.

"Firefighters used three jets, a thermal image camera and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

"The fire was under control by 10.21am. The cause has been determined as accidental."