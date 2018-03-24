Mid Ulster District Council is inviting organisations and businesses to submit proposals for flowerbed and planting sponsorship in towns and villages across the district.

This is a great opportunity for local businesses to increase their profile by displaying their logo at various prominent positions throughout the Mid Ulster area.

Sponsorship will be for a period of one year, with the possibility of extension.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Chair of the Council, Councillor Kim Ashton, said, “Traditionally the Council permitted local businesses and organisations the opportunity to sponsor specific floral displays and plantings on an annual basis. This partnership proved very successful and beneficial to both the Council and the sponsoring organisation or business.

“I would encourage any organisation or business in Mid Ulster interested in availing of this fantastic promotional opportunity to fill out an application before the deadline on 24th April.”

Sponsorship bids are invited from 1 April and should be received by 24 April 2018. Further bids will be considered in a second phase which will close on 29 May 2018.

For more information, including a schedule of potential sponsorship locations, and to fill out an application form, go to: www.midulstercouncil.org/flowerbeds.

For further information, contact Nat Woodside on 03000 132 132 or email: nat.woodside@midulstercouncil.org.