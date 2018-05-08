Free seminar to help firms be GDPR-ready

Mid Ulster District Council in association with Cookstown Enterprise Centre and Workspace Enterprises has organised a free business information session on the new General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).

The GDPR Ready information session will take place at the Burnavon, Cookstown on Wednesday, May 16 and will explore the steps that micro and small businesses across Mid Ulster need to take to prepare for the introduction of the new regulations which come into force on May 25.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton is hoping local businesses avail of the free information session.

She said: “The new General Data Protection Regulations which come into force in only a few weeks, will effect businesses immensely in the way they obtain, handle and record personal data and information.

“There will be much more stringent rules and regulations to abide by so I would encourage any local businesses still unsure about GDPR and what it means for them, to attend the free practical information session and take on board all that is discussed and advised.”

The session will commence with a light breakfast at 8.00am and last approximately 90 minutes.

To register to attend go to:- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gdpr-ready-are-you-prepared-tickets-45716881423 Booking is essential and numbers are limited.

For more information contact: Cookstown Enterprise Centre on 028 86763660 or Workspace Enterprises on 028 79628113.