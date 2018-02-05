Fresh appeal for witnesses after fatal collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Dungannon on January 30 to “do the right thing”.

After the collision 46-year-old Edmundas Cizauskas, who was originally from Lithuania but had lived in the Dungannon area for several years, died. The collision happened on the Killyman Road close to its junction with Cunninghams Lane. The vehicle failed to stop at the scene. Inspector John McKenna said: “I am appealing to the driver of the vehicle, or the occupants of the car, to do the right thing and come forward to police. “I am also appealing for any drivers who were in the area at the time and have dash cams on their vehicles to check their footage, and anyone who was travelling on the Killyman Road around the time of the collision and who witnessed anything to contact local police in Dungannon or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1263 of 30/01/18.”