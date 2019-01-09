Friends embark on a ‘hair-raising’ challenge

It all started out as a bit of a joke but now two Magherafelt men have got serious about growing their hair to help charity.

Good friends Kevin Chung and Francie Heaney used to tease each other about being bald and who had the most hair on their head.

The challenge came about on New Year’s Eve when they got into “a bit of banter” with the bar tender at their local, Kerry Devlin, about how well her hair was looking.

“It was a bit of a carry on and that’s where the idea to grow our hair again came about,” recalled Francie.

“We didn’t have any hair to shave off, so the only thing we could do was grow what we had.”

Neither Francie or Kevin have used a comb in years, but they are looking forward to the challenge.

Already hair is beginning to sprout up on each of their scalps and they have until the end of next month to produce a good mop.

Sixty-six-year-old Francie is hoping to raise money for the Prostrate Cancer Unit at Belfast City Hospital.

He spent seven and a half weeks in the unit receiving treatment five years ago.

“They do fantastic work and I’m grateful for the treatment I received,” he said. “The unit is very busy.”

Kevin, who is 65, has chosen the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children as his charity.

“My grand daughter received treatment there when she was very young,” he said. “She is now coming 14. They do very good work.”

The Step Inn Publican, Brendan Masterson, has got behind the challenge. “Both men are cut above the rest,” he joked. They are regular customers and everybody is supporting them in this endeavour which is for two very worthy causes.”

A special presentation night will be held on Monday, February 25, when it is hoped to present a donation to each of the charities.

Anyone wishing to make a donation should call at The Step Inn, Rainey Street, where there is a collection box available.