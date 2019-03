Funeral details have been released for the 28-year-old pedestrian who died after a Saint Patrick's Day collision.

Diarmuid McFall, was hit by a vehicle near a service station on the Moneynick Road, Toome.

The collision happened around 8.20pm.

His funeral will be held on Thursday at 11am in St Oliver Plunkett's Chapel in Toomebridge.

He will be buried afterwards in the graveyard at the Lady of Lourdes, Moneyglass.