Funeral for Cookstown gas leak victim

The funeral of the Cookstown woman who died following a carbon monoxide leak at her home, is expected to take place on Saturday.

Susan Henry, a mother -of-four who was in her sixties, will be laid to rest following a service in Kildress Parish Church.

Her husband, Desmond, is still recovering in Craigavon Area Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Another person, believed to be a daughter, was treated for carbon monoxide inhalation at hospital before being discharged.

Four ambulances and a hazardous response paramedic had been called to the property at Drum Road on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters using gas monitors took gas readings from inside the property which found significant levels of carbon monoxide and ventilated the property.

Gas readings were also taken from adjacent houses and two properties were evacuated for a short time as a precaution.

Mrs Henry's funeral will leave her son's house at Wellbrook Road,Cookstown, at 12.15pm on Saturday for the church service.

Local DUP MLA Keith Buchanan extended his sympathy to the family.

"My thoughts are with the family at this very sad time for all involved," he said.