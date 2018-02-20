GCSE and national success for Cookstown High School students

Cookstown High School is delighted to celebrate the tremendous success of a number of pupils who have been placed among the top candidates at GCSE and A Level in the summer 2017 series of examinations.

In GCSE Art & Design, Mollie Browne was placed first with Hannah Warwick first in Art & Design at A Level.

GCSE Home Economics Rebecca McKeown second� along with her teacher Mrs Daphne Gregg.

The GCSE Health & Social Care Single Award seconde placed student was Carla Badger while Rebecca McKeown was placed second in the province in GCSE Home Economics,

GCSE Physical Education saw Megan Ferson in joint first place and also in GCSE Physical Education, Rebecca McKeown took joint third place.

Ian Matthews, Vice Principal Curriculum, said: “I would like to congratulate all the pupils who have done so well. It is an outstanding achievement for them and as a school we are very proud of them. Success like this is the result of a partnership and we are delighted for their families who have been so supportive of them and of course their teachers who have worked so hard to ensure that they were enabled to succeed.

“As a school we have a long history of academic achievement and we continually work hard to ensure that each learner can achieve their potential so to witness achievement like this is very rewarding.”

Meanwhile, John Boden was a finalist in the British Education Awards in Manchester at the end of January. John was nominated by school in recognition of his outstanding success at GCSE. Nominees were judged according to academic achievement, extra curricular engagement, community awareness and entrepreneurship. The British Education awards seek to promote the best in British education.

The gala ceremony was held in the Hilton hotel, Deansgate. John said he and his family had an excellent night with a great opportunity to meet pupils from other schools across the UK. Headmaster Graham Montgomery said: “John makes a great contribution to school life and we were pleased to nominate him for this award because we believe young people should be recognised for their success but also because as a school we want our young learners to be able to avail of as many opportunities as possible.”

Pictured with his certificate is John Boden who was a finalist in the British Education Awards in Manchester at the end of January.

