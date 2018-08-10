Get your entry in for eighth annual Mid Ulster Business Awards

The Mid Ulster Mail and Tyrone Times launched the eighth annual Mid-Ulster Business Awards last week.

The awards continue the theme of building towards the future.

Aimed at recognising the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the full range of business and commerce in the area, they pay homage to the long history of individual and collective industry upon which local towns have taken root and flourished and the companies which carry on that tradition today.

The fourteen award categories cover all aspects of business and industry, giving the opportunity to enter a maximum of two categories, and the judging process will be carried out by an independent judging panel with some awards also going to a reader vote via the Mid-Ulster Mail and Tyrone Times.

Anyone can submit an entry regardless of whether they are an owner, employee or satisfied customer, and live or work in the greater Mid-Ulster area.

By entering, businesses will not only have the opportunity to gain recognition and publicity for their achievements but also the opportunity to boost staff morale, company image and customer confidence.

The Mid-Ulster Business Awards 2018 will take place at a black tie dinner and awards ceremony on Wednesday, 28th November, 2018, at Corick House Hotel & Spa, Clogher when the winner of each category will be announced and presented with their award.

The Mail and Times would like to thank all the category sponsors whose generous support has made the staging of this event possible.

The awards were launched at the Blessingbourne Estate in Fivemiletown with Mid-Ulster Council Chair Sean McPeake, representatives from sponsoring agencies and businesses along with Mid-Ulster Mail Content Editor Clint Aiken, Regional Advertising Manager Victor Kelly, Julie Forde and Karen Fitzmaurice (from the JP Events Team responsible for organising the event),

In his opening remarks Mr Aiken said: “Now in their eighth year these awards aim to celebrate all that is best in business and entrepreneurship in the Mid-Ulster area - a powerhouse of innovation, creativity and excellence in the Northern Ireland economy.

“I would like to thank all of our sponsors for their generosity. Without their support none of this would be possible.

“I am also delighted to announce we have a new venue this year and we are very much looking forward to showcasing the Corick House Hotel & Spa right here in the Clogher Valley.

“And on that note can I also pass on our thanks to this morning’s wonderful venue for the exemplary manner in which they have hosted this launch.

“The awards are being held on Wednesday 28th November, and we look forward to welcoming you all there.”

Cllr McPeake said: “As Chair of Mid Ulster Council I’m delighted to be here with you all this morning at this wonderful Blessingbourne Estate for the launch of the eighth annual Mid Ulster Mail and Tyrone Times Business Awards.

“Supporting the now renowned Business Awards demonstrates an overarching desire to celebrate the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the vast range of businesses and commerce we’re lucky enough to possess in the Mid Ulster area.

“Mid Ulster has the highest business base outside of Belfast, being home to almost 8,500 enterprises, and consistently retaining its position as being the most entrepreneurial region. A position we intend to hold onto for the foreseeable future.

“The Mid Ulster Business Awards is a fantastic event which allows us to highlight, recognise and acknowledge the various and varied successes of our local industry and their contribution towards ensuring Mid Ulster sustains its reputation for enterprise and innovation.

“It makes us realise how industrious and successful our district really is and that is something truly overwhelming and rewarding.”

Sponsors for the Business Awards include: Bank of Ireland, Renewable Engine with Innotech Centre at South West College, Mid Ulster Council, Riada Resourcing, First Trust Bank, Dalradian Gold, Power NI, ASM Chartered Accountants and The Workspace Group.

For further information on the awards, how to enter and category details visit www.midulstermail.co.uk/businessawards or call Julie Forde on 028 3839 5504 or Karen Fitzmaurice on 3839 5564. And remember the hashtag MUBAwards18..