Gigs to ‘give something back to community’ as music shop closes

After 35 years of rock, soul, trad and noise Danny Otterson is closing his music shop in Maghera.

Danny’s shop was a catalyst for many bands and also a space where you could waste a Saturday afternoon with impromptu jams and smelling new guitars.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “It’s hard to think of the number of musicians that wouldn’t have started to learn without Danny’s shop.

In order to give something back to the community we have organised the gigs this summer. Proceeds will go to S.T.E.Ps charity to help suicide prevention.”

The event will be held in Walsh’s Hotel, Regan’s Bar and the Auction Room in Maghera, Co L’derry. Ticketholders will have access to each venue.

Up to 30 Bands are scheduled to take part across the three venues on Saturday, September 8, from 2pm to 11.30pm.