Grants deadline is this week

The deadline to apply for Dalradian’s ‘Tyrone Fund’ is fast approaching - the fund is a grant scheme open to organisations and groups from across the county.

The fund, created by the firm behind plans for gold mining in the Sperrins, aims to invest in the community by supporting organisations which are seeking to practically benefit local people and the environment.

Including funding provided by Dalradian prior to the foundation of the Tyrone Fund in 2015, Dalradian has invested £474,000 to support 215 groups and organisations based in County Tyrone.

The firm says the fund supports a wide range of initiatives ranging from the refurbishment of local churches to contributing to facilities for play schools and secondary schools. Other projects have included transport for the elderly, improving conditions in rivers and support for endangered species.

In addition to financial support, Dalradian’s employees also volunteer to help with community projects. In the last three years the company says its 40 local employees have spent almost 600 hours working alongside community groups, helping with litter picks and packing clothing donations for a charity which were sent overseas.

Peter McKenna, Dalradian’s Community Relations Manager, said: “This year we’ve received a large number of applications for the Tyrone Fund from community groups and sports clubs from across the county.

“With the deadline fast approaching on February 8, we’re encouraging groups to get their applications in quickly.

“This is a great opportunity to secure support for some worthwhile projects that benefit the broader community. We will start allocating funds to successful applicants over the coming months. The Tyrone Fund is part of Dalradian’s long-term commitment to the area and we’re always enthused by the quality of the projects put forward by local groups.”

Dalradian established the Tyrone Fund in 2015 to support community projects. The fund is administered by a three-person Executive Committee that includes two independent members.

This year’s committee is made up of Mr Malachy McAleer, former director of South West Regional College, Mr Robert Scott, Lord Lieutenant for County Tyrone and Peter McKenna from Dalradian.