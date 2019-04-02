Harper Adams award for Matthew

Basil Bayne, the student support co-ordinator of Harper Adams in Ireland, presented the Harper Adams University Tyrone crystal bowl to Matthew Cowan as the top agricultural student of the year at Rainey Endowed Grammar School recently.

Matthew, whose parents farm on Mulderg Road, Magherafelt, was a member of the school team that reached the semi-finals of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge last year. Matthew was complimented then on his individual contribution to the team achievement.

The Harper Adams award also recognises Matthew’s active membership of the school agricultural club which meets every Wednesday lunchtime.

Matthew takes his GCSEs this summer.

Outside his farming involvement at home Matthew plays rugby in the school 1st XV.