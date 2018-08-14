'Concern at health care packages' - Milne

Sinn Féin's spokesperson for Older People, Ian Milne MLA has expressed concern following confirmation that a Failure to Comply Notice given to a domiciliary care provider has been extended.

“Following an unannounced inspection by the regulatory authority, the provider, 'Extra Care' was found to be failing to ensure the safety and well-being of people receiving its care," he commented. "It was also failing to safeguard people from abuse or neglect.

“The failures related to missed and late calls to peoples’ homes, and a failure to properly report and deal with these missed calls. Many of these missed calls were in the Magherafelt and Cookstown areas”.

"The provider was issued with a Failure to Comply Notice on June 7th and this has now been extended, meaning that the identified breaches have not been addressed.

“I have been in touch with the Northern Trust and will be getting an urgent meeting to ensure Extra Care is being brought into compliance and people who depend on their care packages are getting the service they deserve”