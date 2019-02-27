Health and wellbeing benefits for workers

Mid Ulster District Council, in partnership with Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke and the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, recently delivered an innovative event to benefit the health and wellbeing of local people in the workplace.

On the day 24 workplace representatives attended to develop links with local services. The event highlighted the impact of stress and anxiety and provided tips on achieving a good night sleep.

Two local workplaces presented their health and well-being practices within their workplace and there was also a practical taster session on keeping active at work.

This was followed by an interactive session for participants to encourage them to engage directly with local services from the community, voluntary and statutory sectors.

Chair of the Council, Cllr Sean Mc Peake, attended the event: “I am delighted that Mid Ulster District Council was able to work in partnership with Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke and the Northern Health and Social Care Trust to provide health and well-being advice to local employees in our area.

“It is vital that a practical, well-resourced and coordinated approach to physical and mental health and well-being is implemented in as many workplaces as possible.”

For further information contact Environmental Health on 03000 132 132.

The event took place in the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown.