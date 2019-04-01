Moneymore Home in ‘Top 20’

Moneymore was one of ten Four Season Health Cares Northern Ireland care homesnamed in the ‘Top 20 Recommended Homes’ at this years www.carehome.co.uk awards.

The prestigious awards highlight the most recommended care homes in each region of the UK and are based on over 120,000 reviews and recommendations received from care home residents as well as their family and friends.

Reviews about the ten different homes can be found on www.carehome.co.uk.

The reviews look at all aspects of the service received by residents including the level of care and support, activities, safety and security and quality of food and drink.

Niall, the son of a resident, said through a review: “My father has been in the home now for approximately 18 months, he is comfortable, content and more importantly happy and this is primarily due to the staff who have demonstrated care, compassion while looking after my father during this time.

“It provides my family with peace of mind knowing that our father is content and happy and we would like to pass our thanks on to all the staff in Moneymore Care Home for taking excellent care of our father.”

Carol Cousins, Managing Director of Four Seasons Health Care expressed delight getting into the Top 20.

“We are absolutely delighted to have received ‘Top 20 Recommended Homes’ awards for ten of our Northern Ireland care homes.

“It’s a fantastic achievement and particularly pleasing as the positive review feedback on carehome.co.uk closely mirrors the responses we collect internally via our Quality of Life Programme.

“Our aim at Four Seasons Health Care is to make our homes a genuine home from home for the people who live with us.

“We make every effort to get to know our residents individually, taking account of their likes and dislikes and understanding their wants and wishes to make sure their care is personalised to them and their well-being.

“The carehome.co.uk awards are fantastic recognition that we are getting this right and really making a positive difference to the lives of our residents and their families too.”

The Chestnut Lodge in Dungannon was the other Four Season Health Care Home which got into the Top 20.