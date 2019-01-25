Pro-life group claims Sinn Fein church clinic halted

A pro-life group claims Sinn Fein will not now host a clinic in a Roman Catholic church building.

Sinn Fein had planned to hold the clinic in a parochial building in Moy tomorrow.

Catherine Sewell of the republican linked Tyrone Pro-Life Network had issued a statement earlier in the week against the plans.

She pointed out that Sinn Fein is pro-choice whereas the church is pro-life, and accused the party of “trying to align themselves with the Catholic Church in the public eye in order to somehow mitigate their abortion stance”.

In a fresh statement issued yesterday, she said a local parish priest said in an email that the hall “will not be used on Saturday” and that the Vicar General of the diocese had assured her group that all “was sorted”. However she said they would still have activists in the area on Saturday to counter any “media stunt” that Sinn Fein might attempt.

Neither Sinn Fein nor the Catholic Church offered any comment.