Roadshow will provide advice on dementia

People of Mid Ulster will have the opportunity to put their questions to experts and find out more about dementia on Friday (August 3) as the Alzheimer’s Society Roadshow rolls into town.

The charity’s mobile information service will be stopping off at Lidl, 28 Castledawson Road, Magherafelt from 10am to 4pm and aims to increase local awareness of the condition which affects 20,400 people in Northern Ireland, including 1,317 in Mid Ulster.

A team of experts will offer free information and advice to anyone with queries about the condition, as well as helping to promote the benefits of an early diagnosis.

People living with dementia or those concerned for loved ones with memory problems are welcome to visit the team. No appointment is needed.

Since its launch in 2011, the Roadshow has reached more than 200,000 people across England, Wales and Northern Ireland and provided valuable support and information.

Mona McGlade, Dementia Support Worker for the Mid Ulster area said: “Dementia is one of the biggest health and social care challenges of our generation. Yet it continues to be a condition surrounded by stigma. This can mean that people who are worried about dementia, or simply want to find out more, may not know where to turn.

Our Dementia Community Roadshow offers an opportunity for those people to get the information and support they need.

“We’re here to provide people with information about where to get help and encourage those with concerns about their memory to visit their GP.”