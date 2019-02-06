Tyrone winners in NI pharmacy awards

Two County Tyrone pharmacists have brought home trophies from Northern Ireland’s leading awards ceremony - the highly-esteemed annual Pharmacy in Focus awards.

Roberta Tasker, who is the pharmacist at the Cookstown, Boots branch on Burn Road, picked up the illustrious Pharmacist of the Year Award, supported by Teva UK, for her services to her patients and to the community.

The judging panel commented that Roberta demonstrated enthusiasm, commitment but importantly, an exceptional portfolio of achievements that have undoubtedly enhanced the reputation of NI Pharmacy.

Regarding the second award, judges said Outstanding Customer Service was vital for the continued success of any business – and nowhere more so than in community pharmacy, which has the patient truly at the core of its service.

They said that can be truly said of County Tyrone pharmacy with the Boots Pharmacy team in Oaks Shopping centre in Dungannon, picking up the illustrious Customer Service (4+ Pharmacies), supported by KISS Products.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, pharmacist Peter Johnston was overwhelmed by the award.

“Particularly delighted to have won an award for customer service since that is one of our major focuses in the pharmacy. Great to have the recognition,” he said.

More than 500 professionals attended the awards ceremony in the Titanic Centre, Belfast. The host for the evening was television journalist Mark Simpson. Other local award winners were: O’Neills Chemist, Coalisland, Customer Service (1-3 Pharmacies) Award Winner, supported by KISS Beauty Products; Bannside Pharmacy, Portglenone, Working in Partnership Award Winner, supported by Bestway Medhub & Wardles. Enterprise within Pharmacy Award Winner, supported by Alliance Healthcare, and Health Promotion Award Winner, supported by National Pharmacy Association.