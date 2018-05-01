Helping to make the bakery sector rise

Over 100 industry representatives attended an Innovation Support Seminar at the Food Innovation Centre, CAFRE, Loughry Campus where CAFRE and InvestNI showcased the various support programmes available to the bakery and snack sector.

This was one in a number of events organised by CAFRE in partnership with Invest NI to support the industry.

Following the success of the support seminar, InvestNI, supported by CAFRE facilitated a study trip to the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), in the U.S.

Those who attended were able to investigate new equipment, novel ingredients and emerging innovations.

The group had opportunities to network, visit bakeries and visit retail outlets.

CAFRE and Invest NI hosted a series Bakery Knowledge, Skills and Innovations workshops in the bakery in the Food Technology Centre, Loughry Campus, where the training was delivered by bakery technologists from Campden BRI.

These were a series of two day practical and theory based workshops, focusing on bread, cakes, biscuits and pastry.

Further collaborations between InvestNI and CAFRE to support the bakery and snacks sector are planned and information will be made available shortly.

Many Northern Ireland bakeries continue to use the facilities at CAFRE such as the Food Innovation Centre and Food Technology Centre at Loughry Campus.

To find out more about how food technologists at CAFRE, Loughry Campus can support your bakery and snacks foods businesses, contact Senior Food Technologist, christine.haydock@daera-ni.gov.uk.