Hollywood superstar Liam Neeson paid a visit the Seamus Heaney Homeplace in Bellaghy yesterday.

The actor toured the south Derry centre for around an hour viewing the various exhibits.

It was low-key visit at the actor's own request although the Chairman of Mid Ulster Council, Councillor Sean McPeake was on hand to welcome him to the district.

The Ballymena actor credits Seamus Heaney as "a seminal influence on his decision to pursue a career in acting."