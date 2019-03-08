‘Homeless Period’ project gathers pace in Mid Ulster

An active Homeless Period project has been set up in Mid Ulster.

The project is for women who have limited access or no access to sanitary products, and many are often forced to go without.

Since the local project was started three weeks ago, it has ”just snowballed” with numerous salons throughout the district opting to help out be setting up donation stations.

A spokesperson said: “We have taken the focus out of the cities to help those in need in our own area and we are truly delighted with the response.”

A Facebook page - Homeless Period Mid Ulster - has also been set up to keep women up to date with local developments and how they can best support the project.

Amongst the salons who have donation stations are Beautylicious in Cookstown, Perfection by CMB, Kildress, The Toning Room, Dungannon, and Twenty2Beauty, Gulladuff, Maghera. The number is growing as the project rolls out.