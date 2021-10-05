Housing Executive recognise Mid Ulster women as 'good neighbours'

During the summer, Housing Executive staff and members of its Housing Community Network nominated tenants who have made a difference in communities.

After receiving dozens of nominations, the housing body chose Claire and Lisa as their ‘Good Neighbours’ for the Mid Ulster council area.

Claire has lived in her home on Princess Avenue, Cookstown for the last 14 years and volunteers with her local community group.

Good neighbours...Claire Rollins and Lisa Brown.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic she’s been busy delivering meals and groceries to older residents on the estate as well as organising activities to keep everyone’s spirits up.

After finding out that she was chosen as one of the Housing Executive’s Good Neighbours, Claire said: “I love living here as I know all my neighbours and there are never any problems. We all pull together when someone is in need and look out for each other. This was so important during Covid as life as we knew it changed and we couldn’t socialise like we used to.

Lisa, who lives on Leckagh Drive in Magherafelt, was also chosen as one of the Housing Executive’s Good Neighbours. She has lived on the estate for 18 years and as Secretary of

Leckagh Neighbourhood Partnership, she’s been helping her neighbours stay connected with one another since the first lockdown in March 2020,

“Residents really loved our ‘Window Boxes of Hope’ project last year, which provided people with plants and gardening materials to make their own floral displays, and it let them know that we are always there for them,” she said.

“I believe that in order to be a good neighbour you must have a ‘listening ear’.”

Sharon Crooks, the Housing Executive’s Mid Ulster Area Manager said : “Our estates are full of phenomenal people like Claire and Lisa, who make living in their community so special.

“This is why, as part of our 50th birthday celebrations, we are recognising them through this campaign.”

---

