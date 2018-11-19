Improvements totalling £240K get underway at Ardboe Parish Hall

Improvement works totalling £240,000 which will enhance the accessibility of St Patrick’s Hall in Ardboe have got underway.

The investment, 75% funded via the Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership (Local Action Group), with the remaining 25% coming from Mid Ulster District Council, will improve accessibility to the building with works to the front entrance and the installation of a lift, enabling those with mobility issues to access rooms and toilet facilities on the first and second floor.

Chair of Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership, Councillor Sean Clarke, said: “Through funding from the NI Rural Development Programme, Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership will be making available £2.15m for capital investment to complete a range of projects across the Mid Ulster District Council area under the Village Renewal Scheme.

“The partnership approach of the local Council working closely with local communities is the model which brings most benefit to delivering actions identified in the village plans”.

Speaking after the announcement of the project, local Councillor Ronan McGinley added: “This is fantastic news for the area. Thanks to the investment of both the LAG and the Council, an amazing refurbishment is possible for the Hall.

“It seems a long time from the initial conversations on this began, but that’s only because it’s been a challenge throughout the whole process to keep the wonderful opportunity under wraps.

“Now it’s all finalised, it’s great to see all the hard work of those involved come to fruition.

“This is a great showcase for collaborative working. The work between our local groups and the Council will provide a great facility for the community in the future. Looking forward to seeing the work started.

“This is one of many recent investments across the Loughshore area, and it’s great to see local clubs and facilities being invested in.

“There are still more projects in the pipeline and we are working hard to make them a reality.”

Councillor Chair, Councillor Sean McPeake, also welcomed the works.

The contractor is MP Coleman Ltd and work is due to be completed by March next year.

The project is part funded under Priority 6 (LEADER) of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the European Union.