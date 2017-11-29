Search

IN PICTURES: Cookstown Lights Up for Christmas

Crowds packed the streets for the big Christmas switch-on

Kate Grant, joined Chair of Mid Ulster District Council Councillor Kim Ashton and Santa to switch on the magical mile of Christmas Lights in Cookstown

Councillor Kim Ashton, Kate Grant and Santa switch on the magical mile of Christmas Lights in Cookstown

Councillor Kim Ashton, Kate Grant and Santa switch on the magical mile of Christmas Lights in Cookstown