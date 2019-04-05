IN PICTURES: Mid Ulster schools in Fairtrade Fortnight

The event organised by Mid Ulster District Council, took place at the Hill of The O’Neill, Dungannon and focused on where food comes from, the effort it takes to grow, the concept of Fairtrade and making ethical decisions when shopping.
View more
Over 80 pupils and teachers from seven primary schools in Mid Ulster attended a school’s event recently to mark Fairtrade Fortnight.
The event organised by Mid Ulster District Council, took place at the Hill of The O’Neill, Dungannon and focused on where food comes from, the effort it takes to grow, the concept of Fairtrade and making ethical decisions when shopping.