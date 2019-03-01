by Christine Stringer

IN PICTURES: Readers share more of their crafty creations

We have launched a brand new craft section in the paper and we have been inundated with photos of our readers fantastic creations.

Here is a selection of some of our favourites but there will be plenty more to come so keep an eye out. And if you would like to share photos of your creations email them, together with your details to julieann.spence@jpimedia.co.uk.

by Gloria Leonard
by Gloria Leonard
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
by Elizabeth Troy
by Elizabeth Troy
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
by Christine Stringer
by Christine Stringer
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
by Elaine Blackburn
by Elaine Blackburn
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8