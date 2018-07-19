Joe Mahon takes an inspiring trip round the shores of Lough Neagh

Popular television presenter Joe Mahon is set to return to UTV screens later this year with an eight part series on Lough Neagh.

Joe will be touring round the largest freshwater lake in the UK and Ireland - travelling around its many bays and inlets, visiting its islands and tributaries and calling in to some towns and villages that tug its shoreline.

All the while he will be highlighting the multiplicity of diverse features that combine to make the lough a truly unique and beautiful natural asset - its wildlife habitats, its history and archaeology and, above all, the rich cultural heritage of the people who continue to work on the lough and live on its shores, encapsulating the passion and affinity these people have with their environment. The Lough Neagh programme is due to be screened between September 17 and November 5.

Joe kicks off the new series on July 23 with another eight-part series marking the 200th anniversary of the Institution of Civil Engineers, Ulster Giants.

The show celebrates Northern Irelands’s rich civil engineering heritage, with Joe travelling all over Northern Ireland looking at the inspiring stories behind our examples of civil engineering, both outstanding individuals and the gigantic structures they created.

Shown over eight episodes, viewers will see Joe visit feats of engineering in beautiful locations, and interview experts who’ll talk about their design and construction.

Also starting August 28 is a four part series called City of Song, which takes a behind the scenes look at the last year’s City of Derry International Choral Festival. It features artistic director Donal Doherty and his team of hard working volunteers, who put together the hugely ambitious programme of musical competitions, performances and gala concerts that make this fledgling choral festival a resounding success. Choirs from Norway, Estonia, Poland and Denmark to name a few take part in the competition covering a range of musical styles. The four programmes come together to showcase the rich musical heritage of the city.

Joe said of the new series, “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed pulling these three very different series together for UTV. Making these programmes was a hugely enjoyable learning experience and the beauty about learning something new is the idea that you can then share it with the viewers.”

Terry Brennan, Head of News and Programmes, said Joe has “enthralled and delighted the viewers with his unique style” over 20 years.