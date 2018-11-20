Kenny Shiels ‘grateful for support’ following loss of his mother

Former Derry City, Kilmarnock, Coleraine and Carrick Rangers football manager Kenny Shiels has thanked all those “inside and outside of football” who have shown support for him and his siblings following the death of their mother.

Elizabeth Shiels passed away peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital yesterday.

Mrs Shiels was the much-loved mother of George, William, Ian, Kenny, Russell, Royston, Sam, Amy and the late David, who was murdered by terrorists in 1990.

A spokesperson for Coleraine FC - the side Kenny Shiels managed from 1994 - 2000 - said: “Coleraine Football Club would like to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to our former manager, Kenny Shiels, following the passing of his mother Elizabeth. Our thoughts are with the Shiels family at this time.”

Speaking on behalf of Carrick Rangers FC, David Hilditch said: “The thoughts of everyone at the club are with our former striker Sammy, former manager Kenny and the entire Shiels family at this sad time.”

Mr Shiels, who was in charge at Derry City from 2015 - 2018 and also previously managed the Northern Ireland Under 17 team, said he and his family are grateful to everyone who has shown them support at this difficult time.

“I am really pleased with all the support we have had from inside football and outside of football,” he said.

“Myself and my family are grateful for all the support.”

A family notice said Mrs Shiels’ passing was “deeply regretted by her sorrowing family and entire family circle.”

Her funeral will take place at Maghera Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 2pm.

She will be laid to rest in the graveyard adjoining the church.