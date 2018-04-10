Klaudia into final of Miss Northern Ireland contest

Magherafelt’s Klaudia Gorska has made it through to the grand final of the Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland contest.

The 18-year-old was crowned Miss Banbridge at a heat of the competition held earlier this month.

A bevvy of beauties descended upon Banbridge as the local heat of the Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland contest came to The Coach, Banbridge with an astute judging panel which included model agent Alison Clarke, manager of Coach Victoria Patterson, the current Miss Northern Ireland Anna Henry, Former Miss Northern Ireland Angela Mountstephens, Dress sponsor for this year from Rosie’s Closet, Rosie Farrell and the joint MDs of Bronze Direct and producer of Insanity Tan Gerry McBride and Joe McGlinchey.

Klaudia now goes forward to the final in Belfast’s Europa Hotel on May 28 to compete for the coveted title of ‘Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland’.